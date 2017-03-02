Angelina Jolie Gets So Lonely, Wants Brad Pitt Back

Angelina Jolie, who is discovering that she is lonely and is missing Brad Pitt, is no longer sure she wants to move ahead with the divorce proceedings.

It had looked like a done deal after the ugly divorce battle that was waged by Jolie and Pitt.

However as a wise philosopher named Selena Gomez once said: “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

A close source to Mrs. Jolie claimed that while she was angry at Pitt for a period of time over cheating allegations, she is starting to have a change of heart for several reasons.

First of all, she misses him and is getting tired of spending lonely nights.

Angelina Jolie, 41, is realizing that 53-year-old Brad Pitt was her support system.

She has concluded that after more than a decade together it is hard to let him go.

He was a great father and was doing a fantastic job raising their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

Pitt was also a great partner who contributed to her movie career.

He helped with scripts, pushed her to direct her projects, and happily took part in her various humanitarian efforts.

A source said: “She’s missing her one ride-or-die support system, who’s always championed her no matter what. She’s keeping her head up, but she’s desperate and lonely and starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime.”

The source went on to add: “Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce, she wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.”

After a worldwide romance, a blended family, and being the biggest Hollywood couple, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

Countless rumors about the family emerged online with Jolie finally speaking out late last month.

She broke down on BBC and said it was a hard time, and added: “I don’t want to say very much about that.”

Do you think Pitt and Jolie will get back together?