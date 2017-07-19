FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie ‘Fun Mom’ PR Stunt: She Allegedly Fooled The Public For Sympathy After Brad Pitt Fiasco

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/19/2017
Angelina Jolie 'Fun Mom' PR Stunt She Allegedly Fooled The Public For Sympathy After Brad Pitt FiascoSource: bet.com

Angelina Jolie has lots of people speculating whether her most recent outings with her kids have been nothing more than a cry for attention or not. According to Celeb City Laundry, it is not a secret anymore that Angie is very private when it comes to her personal life.

Ever since receiving an enormous amount of negative press after her divorce filing from Brad things have changed a bit.

 

Back in September last year, more outlets claimed that Angelina was fighting for full custody and she was trying to tarnish Brad’s reputation in Hollywood.

After a few months, Brad sat down in an interview with GQ talking about how he had been battling an addiction to alcohol, adding that because of that his marriage suffered greatly.

There was an understanding as to why Angelina Jolie seemed rather aggressive with what she wanted after divorcing the man she had spent almost 12 years of her life with.

Celeb Dirty Laundry stressed out how strange it has been for Angelina Jolie to be so public lately — especially with things that concern her kids.

From many outings to Disneyland in the last months, to going out to famous restaurants where everyone knows paparazzi are and finding herself doing more public activities seems a bit strange.

 

There are lots of people who picked up on the supposed fact that Angie is very open when it comes to showing the world what a great mom she is to her kids.

The gossip site wonders if the so-called publicity stunt is to get sympathy from her fans after having found herself in so many negative headlines, or everything happened because the side she’s showing in public really is the person she has been this entire time. All in all, we hope that Angelina is a great mom even at the moments when photographers are not around.

1 Comment

Meme
07/19/2017 at 2:08 pm
Reply

No need for her to have a pr stunt as her ex already admitted to not being a fun dad… He admitted to not really being a dad at all. Remember all those good daddy photos? What a joke. His kids looked miserable with him. The kids look happy and healthy with their mother– you can’t fake that for anything. His fan are just jealous because he can’t use those kids anymore as a court of law will not allow him. So he uses a dead guys kids instead. Sad. Hugely sad.


