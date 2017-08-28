Angelina Jolie Forgives Estranged Father Jon Voight Amid Ugly Brad Pitt Legal War – But Does She Have Ulterior Motives?

The famous actress is in need of more members on her team amid her ugly divorce from fellow cinema star Brad Pitt. We have learned that Jolie has fixed her feud with father Jon Voight just to keep the man from backing her former husband and badmouthing her in the press.

‘She has totally outsmarted Brad by getting Jon on her side. The divorce is getting uglier. By relaxing her stance on her dad, she has added one more to Team Jolie,’ the snitch dished.

The 78-year-old father and Angelina became estranged following one comment he made about her mental health.

But despite their tumultuous past, Jon and Angie looked like the perfect father-daughter pair earlier this month while out and about in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by 9-year-old daughter Vivienne, making the grandpa very happy to hang out with one of his grandkids.

Ironically enough, Pitt had tried in the past to end Angelina’s feud with her dad, but she stood her ground.

Apparently, she hated so much that Brad and Jon were acting friendly with one another that she threatened to cut them out of her will and even ban the two men from her funeral if she was to die first.

Now that she is knees deep in a very complicated legal war with her estranged husband, Jolie has realized pushing her father away is not a smart move.

Jon is being invited to visit a lot, and it seems like the father and daughter have really made up.

Jolie wants to have full legal and physical custody of the children but Brad Pitt cannot be kept away from his six kids so easily, the source explained.

‘[The divorce] It will probably get much nastier, but now she has got Jon to vouch for her.’