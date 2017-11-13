Angelina Jolie Focuses On Regaining Her Health After Stressful Year As Fans Worry About Her Skeletal Figure

Even though it’s been a while since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt put an end to their marriage, we have learned that the nasty split is still affecting the stressed out actress who is struggling to regain her appetite! One source close to the Hollywood star has revealed how Angie’s health and lifestyle have been affected by the divorce.

‘All the stress took a toll on Angelina, and her main focus now, aside from the kids, is getting her health back on track again. Whenever she is under stress, Angelina loses her appetite, and unless she has someone by her side making sure she is eating regularly, she has a tendency to skip meals and lose weight, which really is not good, as she is so thin anyway. Now that she is finally feeling better emotionally though, she can start concentrating on her health again,’ the insider stated.

As fans may already know, rumors have been going around that Jolie is ready to walk down the aisle again, with a rich philanthropist, but our source set the record straight.

According to the insider, Angie has ‘no plan or desire’ to tie the knot again.

In addition, the source once again stressed that the past year has been horrible for the actress and that she only now has started to feel more relaxed and like herself again.

That being said, she will probably continue to focus on just herself and the kids. No romance in sight!