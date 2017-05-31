Angelina Jolie Feels The Loneliest Without Her Mother And Brad Pitt

Even if she has her six children by her side life became a very lonely place these days for Angelina Jolie. She is missing her closest people her late mother Marcheline Bertrand and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Life became really hard these days for the actress, and the 41-year-old is trying to adjust to life since she became a single parent and now more than ever she is missing her late mother.

She was extremely close to Marcheline Bertrand all of her life, and she was devastated and heartbroken when the 57-year-old lost her battle with ovarian cancer and died back in 2007.

“Angelina misses her mother each and every day. The smallest things can make her think of her — a certain smell, a particular flower, something one of the kids’ says, music. She so wishes her mother had been here to help her through the split with Brad Pitt, it has been such an incredibly painful time for her, and she has felt extremely lonely throughout,” according to a source that is very close to the actress.

On the other hand, Angelina is not at all close to her father Jon Voight, 78, even if she did go out to dinner with him and some of her kids back on May 10.

For 12 years soon to become ex-husband, Brad was her whole world so without him in her life, she is feeling pretty lonely.

The insider said that Angelina doesn’t have any close friends and she keeps people at arm’s length, and Brad was her confidante, her best friend her partner, her everything, and he meant the world to her.

“Their break-up was akin to a bereavement to Angelina, she lost all of that, and she really tried very hard to readjust to single life, and life without Brad,” the insider added.

Angie spends lots of time with her children, and she recently took her daughter Shiloh to Disneyland to celebrate her 11th birthday.

Advertisement

Her son Pax was her date for a Mother’s Day dinner, and she also tagged along on a shopping day with her daughter Zahara. But we’re sure she still craves some adult conversation and interaction, and she genuinely misses the two people that were closest to her.