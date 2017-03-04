Angelina Jolie Feared That Brad Pitt Would Go Back To Jennifer Aniston

And the drama just keeps coming from the once iconic Hollywood couple – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

According to insiders, Jolie always feared that Pitt would crawl back to Jennifer Aniston despite being partners for over a decade.

After raising a multi-race family, globetrotting the planet, and doing extraordinary humanitarian works together, in the fall of 2016, fans of the couple known as Brangelina learned that Pitt and Jolie were divorcing.

What followed was a case of he said, she said.

Jolie claimed he was a terrible father and allegedly tried to physically assault one of their children.

He revealed she was jealous of his extraordinary career and was behind the embarrassing leaks that contained very personal and private details about their lives.

Moreover, the drama from the parents of Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne did not stop there.

An insider said the former super couple was doomed from the start because of Jolie’s fears and insecurities that Pitt would cheat on her with his ex-wife, Aniston.

The insider told a media outlet that despite her stunning looks and success she lived in constant fear that she would lose her spouse.

The person stated: “Even though Angie is one of the most stunningly beautiful women in the world she’s also quite jealous and insecure. She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her.”

The spy shared that Pitt did all that he could to reassure her that he loved only her, but she never believed him.

The source added: “No matter how much Brad reassured her, Angie deep down always feared he would go back to her.”

The spy said it was not all in Jolie’s head.

She always found it odd that Pitt’s mother had a loving relationship with her former daughter in law.

The person claimed: “It drove her crazy that Jen maintained a relationship with Brad’s mom.”

