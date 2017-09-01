FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Embraces Celibacy After Brad Pitt Split; Here Is The Reason For Which She Chose Not To Engage In Romances Anymore

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/01/2017
Angelina Jolie Embraces Celibacy After Brad Pitt Split; Here Is The Reason For Which She Chose Not To Engage In Romances AnymoreSource: etonline.com

Even if Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their relationship a while ago, she is in no rush to find anyone else. She is now embracing celibacy, and she chose to remain abstinent.

She has no plans in getting romantically involved with anyone at the moment. After her publicized split with Brad, she has been focusing on becoming the best version of herself.

 

‘Angelina’s mind is so not on romance or sex these days, she’s totally celibate, and she’s embracing it,’ a source close to the By The Sea actress stated.

‘She has been reading a lot about how to transform sexual energy into creative power, and she seems to be pretty fascinated by it. She’s started practicing yoga, which she used to hate but in the past year it’s helped calm her mind.’

‘One of the gurus that she’s following preaches about the distractions of sex, so it’s not like she’s getting these ideas out of nowhere,’ the insider revealed.

‘Plus the fact is she doesn’t identify with her sexuality anymore. She’s still as sexy as ever, but she doesn’t see herself that way anymore. She’s shut that side of her down, and she says she’s found a lot of peace in that. Her children and her humanitarian work are what she cares about right now.’

Almost a year has passed since Angie filed for divorce from Brad back in September 2016 and despite their problems and the ongoing tensions, both parents always made sure to put their kids first.

 

Angelina even moved less than a mile away from Brad’s house so the kids can see their father whenever they want to.

Both Angie and Brad took a break from their careers to be able to focus more on their children after the split. Now, it looks that they’re finally starting to go back to work again.

This year will be all about new beginnings, and Brad has some big plans coming up. He is excited to express himself creatively again even if it’s hard for him to be away from his children.

‘Brad has begun his first massive project since his marriage fell apart last year and the new experience is bittersweet,’ a source confessed. ‘But, he is happy to be an independent actor again, collaborating with the other actors on set and meshing with the director.’

