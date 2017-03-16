FREE NEWSLETTER
Unforgiving! Angelina Jolie Does Not Want Her Father In Her Or Her Children’s Lives!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/16/2017
Angelina Jolie Jon Voightsource: people.com

We all know that Angelina Jolie would rather not have Brad Pitt anywhere near her or her children but as it turns out, there is someone else the actress wants far away from her family, and that is her father, Jon Voight!

According to a reliable source, Jon is trying his best to melt Jolie’s frozen heart, but the star is not having any of it!

“Not a week goes by that Jon doesn’t send Angie or her people a heartfelt note, but he’s been given a message to stop bugging her and get used to the fact he’s not welcome,” explained the insider.

But Angelina is not the only one in the family who’s had it with Voight.

James Haven, Angie’s older brother “has been caught in the middle of this for years,” claimed the same source, “but he’s stopped ferrying messages to Angie now on Jon’s behalf because it makes him uncomfortable.”

As fans may already know, Jon and his daughter haven’t had the best of relationship for a long time. Despite that fact, there was hope at some point that the two finally called a truce it was soon revealed that the father has once again fallen out of Jolie’s favor!

Currently, the actress is doing her best to ignore the 78-year-old man’s existence, but his bothersome notes are driving the actress crazy!

“The bottom line is that Angelina just doesn’t like Jon and sees no reason why he deserves access to the kids,” the source explained.

“He was a horrible role model and she’ll never forgive or forget the past.”

Do you think Jolie should forgive and forget or is she doing the right thing ignoring her father?

