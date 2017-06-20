Angelina Jolie Did NOT Ruin Brad Pitt’s Father’s Day Plans With Their Kids, Despite Reports!

Reports have been claiming that Brad Pitt is heartbroken after Angelina Jolie ruined his Father’s Day time with their six children, but it turns out that is not entirely true! The inaccurate stories stated that the actress ruined Brad’s plans.

Allegedly, Brad Pitt was excited to host an epic paintball and a skateboarding competition with the kids on the ramps in his backyard.

In the evening, after a full day of fun, the children were set to help the actor with barbecuing their dinner.

The plan was never confirmed, and naturally, the celebration didn’t take place either.

In reality, the children spent some time at the actor’s house before flying to Ethiopia with their mother.

Because of that, tabloids tried to make it sound like Brad has indeed planned that celebration with the children, but he was heartbroken when Angelina decided to take them out of the country instead.

‘He had planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day. He was even working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp,’ one alleged source claimed, adding that his dreams were crushed when Jolie whisked the kids away.

However, a trustworthy source has revealed that Pitt was well aware of Jolie’s plans to take the brood along with her to Ethiopia.

That being said, it’s clear that the man could not have been so shocked or heartbroken about his alleged plans being ruined considering he knew about the trip well before it happened.

Advertisement

Do you believe Jolie is to blame for his short Father’s Day meeting with the kids?