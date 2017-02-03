Angelina Jolie DID NOT Break Brad and Aniston Up!

As it turns out, Angelina Jolie wasn’t the one responsible for breaking up Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston!

Or at least that’s what the new documentary set to explore Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship throughout the years claims.

According to the documentary, the former couple was already having huge marital problems and it was only a matter of time before they were over, with or without Angelina Jolie’s help.

“Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” said a productions insider.

“This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

“The film clearly shows there is a pattern in his behavior in relationships,” continued the insider.

However, regardless of the true reason for her humiliating breakup, the source claimed that Jennifer Aniston has finally gotten her revenge.

“It seems like Jen really feels like she dodged a bullet with Brad,” the source stated.

“Jen seems shocked at the path that Brad went down in the past 12 years. Some of the allegations against him are unfounded, but the accusations of alcohol and drugs are not, and its all revealed in the film!” Brad Pitt has, indeed, admitted to marijuana use.

The documentary, titled ‘Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad and Angelina’ aims to have a balanced look at the Brangelina’s early part of relationship.

“No matter how bad people think Angie’s behavior has been, this will be film fair. She has made more substantial contributions to human rights than any other human in Hollywood. Her philanthropic causes are genuine. Some celebrities just want the cameras there, but she is very genuine,” added the source.

The widely expected documentary is set to air in just a few weeks but the network on which it is going to air is being kept a secret for now.