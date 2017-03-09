Angelina Jolie Destroyed George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Friendship

After being accused of being a home wrecker, Angelina Jolie is now getting called a friendship destroyer and is being blamed for the end of the bromance that once existed between Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Advertisement

In the middle of her divorce with Mr. Pitt, the world is learning that Jolie is apparently the one who killed the beautiful friendship that once existed between her husband and Mr. Clooney.

According to an insider, Mrs. Jolie could not stand being in the same room with Mr. Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney.

The reason is a bit surprising – Jolie was envious of Mrs. Clooney’s accomplishments.

The beautiful mother-to-be is a high-profile attorney, who specializes in international law and human rights, and some of her clients include Julian Assange and former prime minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko.

A close source to the Mr. and Mrs. Clooney told the media that while Jolie is a respected humanitarian, she could not compete with the level of intellect possessed by Amal Clooney.

The spy shared: “Angie couldn’t stand being around Amal, not because Amal was unkind or rude, but solely because Angie was filled with envy.”

The insider went on to say: “Jolie resents the human rights lawyer because she’s educated, accomplished and well-respected in the political world, while she knows people still think of her as an actress above everything else.”

Jolie stopped attending dinners thrown by the O Brother, Where Art Thou? actor because his wife was always the center of attention, and she became furious over the fact that Pitt would not brag about her good deeds and defend her.

Advertisement

Clooney grew angry and tired of Jolie’s bad attitude and could not understand the reasons why Pitt would not stand up to her.