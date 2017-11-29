Angelina Jolie ‘Desperate’ To Get Back Together With Brad Pitt, Reports Say – Here’s Why He’s Having None Of It!

According to new reports, the actress is desperate to get back together with Pitt, but apparently, he wants nothing to do with her. Is Angelina Jolie really not over her former husband?

‘She has been in tears over losing him. She’s told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.’ Brad feels like too much damage’s been done and she has tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He does not trust her anymore,’ one insider claimed.

As fans of the former Hollywood power couple may be aware, Angelina and Brad were married for no less than 12 years!

A lot of people have been hoping they’d end up reconciling considering the divorce is yet to be finalized.

Even though they have both been affected by the shocking split, the ones suffering the most are definitely their six children.

An insider has revealed that the kids would really love to spend the upcoming holidays with both of their parents at the same time, but that seems nearly impossible as Brad and Angelina are still not comfortable in each other’s company.

Advertisement

Do you really believe the woman wants to fix things with her husband? In that case, will Brad ever change his mind and take Angelina back?