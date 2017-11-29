FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce donald trump angelina jolie jennifer lawrence Naya Rivera darren aronofsky dwayne johnson chris zylka meghan markle corey feldman blake shelton bill nye macaulay culkin mischa barton brad falchuk jaleel white big sean gwen stefani Tina Turner harvey weinstein DJ khaled kylie jenner Bruce Lee
Home » Hollywood

Angelina Jolie ‘Desperate’ To Get Back Together With Brad Pitt, Reports Say – Here’s Why He’s Having None Of It!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/29/2017
2
1.2K Views
0


brangelinaSource: forbes.com

According to new reports, the actress is desperate to get back together with Pitt, but apparently, he wants nothing to do with her. Is Angelina Jolie really not over her former husband?

‘She has been in tears over losing him. She’s told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.’ Brad feels like too much damage’s been done and she has tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He does not trust her anymore,’ one insider claimed.

As fans of the former Hollywood power couple may be aware, Angelina and Brad were married for no less than 12 years!

A lot of people have been hoping they’d end up reconciling considering the divorce is yet to be finalized.

Even though they have both been affected by the shocking split, the ones suffering the most are definitely their six children.

An insider has revealed that the kids would really love to spend the upcoming holidays with both of their parents at the same time, but that seems nearly impossible as Brad and Angelina are still not comfortable in each other’s company.

Advertisement

Do you really believe the woman wants to fix things with her husband? In that case, will Brad ever change his mind and take Angelina back?

Post Views: 1,177

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie’s Children Are Still Having A Tough Time With The Brad Pitt Divorce
11/28/2017
Brad Pitt’s Parents — Jane And William — Will Not Get To See His Children For Christmas — Angelina Jolie Has Other Plans
11/25/2017
Angelina Jolie Is In No Rush To Grant Brad Pitt A Divorce — Actress Turned Down His Last Offer
11/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Tammy
11/29/2017 at 1:43 pm
Reply

That’s why she won’t sign the divorce papers and keeps coming up with excuses why. She doesn’t want him to move on and she is soooo controlling. He’s got friends back why would he go back to her! Sad that someone that beautiful can ruin a huge Family like she has. Why did he start drinking so much, dah! Angelina!


Lauren
11/29/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

Her controlling behavior will continue. He will never go back. The only reason she wants him is because she hates him being happy with someone else. And she is finding motherhood inconvenient as Brad starting to enjoy life once mire!! Common case of jealousy of the green eyed monster. She also hates friends siding with Brad and she is not popular anymore..need I say more..move on Angie


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *