Angelina Jolie Dating Plans – A Made Up Story By HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife has published a new report which claims that knows exclusively all about Angelina Jolie’s dating plans. The details of that story are entirely made up, and Gossip Cop managed to expose the fake news.

Angelina Jolie: When She’ll Be Ready For A Serious Relationship After Brad Pitt Split’ – this is the new headline on the repeatedly discredited website.

The article presents some phony sources who claim to know everything about the status of the actress’s love life in the wake of her divorce.

Such a false source told the online magazine the following:

‘Angelina has been pretty much a full-time mom, which she loves. Angelina is really enjoying being single again, and says she is in no hurry to get into a serious relationship with anybody.’

This questionable insider also stated that Angelina seems to be feeling more like her authentic self now than she has felt in years.

She supposedly loves the freedom which comes with being single and the same source says that she is now feeling much stronger, more empowered and also independent.

Whether or not the info is true it remains as guesswork on the part of the website.

The magazine Gossip Cop has repeatedly assured readers that no one from Angelina’s trusted inner circle is divulging any personal details about her to HollywoodLife.

And now, it seems that once again that particular webloid has no insight into her dating life.

Gossip Cop has called out the site more than once for making up supposedly exclusive stories about the actress’s post-split love life, so this latest fabrication really does not surprise anyone.

The outlet was recently busted again for concocting a false narrative about Jolie having a British lover.

Gossip Cop also managed to debunk the webloid’s fake stories claiming Jolie was dating Jared Leto. HollywoodLife has once again been caught pretending to have insider knowledge when it simply doesn’t have such a thing.