Home » Hollywood

Angelina Jolie Dating British Man – Fans Hope Brad Pitt Will Move On Too

Mel Walker Posted On 04/21/2017
Angelina Jolie is moving on with her life and fans are hoping that Brad Pitt will do the same.

Just months after filing for divorce from Mr. Pitt, Mrs. Jolie is now dating a wealthy and fascinating British man, allegedly, of course.

This week, an insider spoke to a well-known publication and revealed that the actress recently met with her mystery boyfriend in Malibu.

It looks like Meghan Markle is not the only famous American actress with a Londonian flying across the ocean to keep her warm at night.

The source said the new international couple has had several secret rendezvous in Malibu where they enjoy long walks on the beach, fancy dinners, and each other’s company.

The person explained: “It is challenging for Angelina [Jolie] to move on from Brad [Pitt], but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy. Angelina and her new man, a handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations, have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Brad.”

Jolie is juggling a lot at the moment, but she finds time to be with her man, the source revealed.

The spy shared: “She struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organizes romantic rendezvous with the British hottie. Angelina‘s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public.”

The person went on to say that she is eager to finalize the divorce and hopefully get married soon.

The tipster also stated: “Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance sexy and exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man.”

Jolie met the man via mutual friends while she was married to Pitt.

