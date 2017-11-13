Angelina Jolie Dances With Agnes Varda Onstage Of Governors Awards – Check Out The Funny Video

Angelina Jolie was among lots of A-list stars who attended the 2017 Governors Awards this Saturday night, on November 11 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. She looked dazzling in an Elisabeta Franchi beige colored dress with silver and gold detailing.

Angie was supposed to present the Honorary Award to Belgian director Agnes Varda.

After she handed out the trophy to Varda, Angelina gave her the podium, and the veteran filmmaker delivered her speech.

Towards the end of the speech, she said that she felt like dancing. She is 89 years, old, don’t forget this small detail!

She spread her hands, and the audience applauded her.

As the music played, Angelina then stepped forward and began dancing with Varda on the center stage.

The two of them swayed from side to side and twirled to the song. Both of them looked overjoyed, and they couldn’t stop smiling before they shared a hug.

Other attendees at the annual ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences included the following: Emma Stone, her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

Close friends Emma and Jennifer were pictured goofing around on the red carpet, with the latter photobombing Emma.

They were also seen holding hands, dancing and grinning at each other. Emma also reunited with her ex Garfield inside the event.

According to E! News, they were seen talking and laughing together during the dinner break at the event.

After the gala, they walked outside together and chatted on the steps for a while.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky sat together at a table. They kept their relationship quite low-key, and they did not show any PDA at the event.