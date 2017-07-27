Angelina Jolie Criticized For Exploiting Cambodian Orphans In New Film

Angelina Jolie recently gave a really long interview to Vanity Fair. Most readers jumped straight to the parts about Brad Pitt but it turns out that there was even more interesting content. It all had to do with the method Angelina used to find the perfect child actor for her movie, First They Killed My Father.

It’s pretty obvious that Angelina’s reason for the interview was all centered around her new movie. Answering the Brad Pitt questions was obviously secondary.

However, Angelina’s answers about the Brad Pitt divorce were very carefully planned out. Jolie should have spent more time thinking about how she answered questions about her new movie because one of them has upset a lot of people.

Apparently, it was difficult to find the right child actor for her new movie. First They Killed My Father chronicles the experiences of Loung Ung while growing up under the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia.

Naturally, the cast of the movie is entirely made up of Cambodian actors, including the child found to star as Loung Ung. The interesting way that Angelina Jolie found the child actor is what has a lot of people up in arms.

Typically, the casting of a child actor would involve casting calls, auditions, and a whole circus of events. It turns out that Angelina’s method involved the circus, as well as Cambodian orphanages and other places that a kid who has had a really rough life might live.

Once a possible Loung Ung candidate was found, the casting directors used a method of manipulation to see if they had the right actor.

They would sit the child at a table and place money in front of them, asking the child to think of something that they could use the money to buy.

“The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie,” the report claimed.

The child’s response would let the directors know if that child was suitable to play their traumatized lead character.

In the interview, Angelina Jolie recalled that the child actor they picked, Srey Moch, reacted in a way that the casting directors wanted.

When they took the money away from Moch, she “became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back.”

When asked what she wanted to use the money for, Srey Moch told those in charge of casting about the death of her grandfather. She wanted to use the money to give him a nice funeral.

Many are finding this method of picking an actor to be disturbing. There’s no telling how many down-on-their-luck Cambodian kids who may have “auditioned” for the role of Loung Ung in First They Killed My Father.