Angelina Jolie Cooks, Eats Insects With Children In Shocking Video

A video of Angelina Jolie and her children eating insects like spiders and scorpions will make your blood boil. Miss Jolie and her six children are currently in Cambodia for the premiere of her heartbreaking movie, “First They Killed My Father,” based on the autobiographical book by the same title. The film focuses on the life of a refugee who escaped to America after her family was forced into extreme labor during the genocide perpetrated by Pol Pot’s Khmer Rouge.

Sunday night, Jolie sat down with BBC for an exclusive interview where she opened for the very time about her shocking split from longtime partner and husband, Brad Pitt. The humanitarian took the opportunity to teach the reporters and her children how to prepare and eat insects.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress used a frying pan to cook insects such as crickets, scorpions, and spiders. Jolie ate a large black spider and a few scorpions before revealing to the journalists how to get started on the habit of eating bugs called entomophagy.

The proud entomophage said: “Crickets, you start with crickets. Crickets, and a beer and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.” Jolie then brought out a bowl of various insects and shared a history lesson with her family and the people around her. She shared: “I think it’s always been a part of the diet, the bugs. But I think there is a truth to the survival during the war of course.” She continued: “When people were being starved they were able to survive on things like this and they did.”

She asked Shiloh if the spider she was about to eat was too hot? The young girl said no and chomped down on the crunchy body of the bug. Vivienne was brave enough to pick up the cooked spider and eat it like candy as her brothers looked on.

