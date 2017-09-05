Angelina Jolie Confirms Her Return For ‘Maleficent 2’; She Says It Will Be A ‘Really Strong Sequel’

Angelina Jolie is gearing up for the release of her new directorial effort, the movie called ‘First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.’ While the film was premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, the actress also made sure to confirm that she is returning to acting.

Angie said that she is looking forward to starting working on Maleficent 2.

While rumors were claiming Jolie would next star in Bride of Frankenstein, the Maleficent actress chose to start the Disney sequel instead.

‘I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it’s time,’ the actress joked about returning to acting, then adding, ‘We have been working on the script, and this is going to be a powerful sequel.’

Maleficent was released back in 2014, and the movie managed to earn an impressive amount of $758.5 million worldwide against its budget of $180 million.

The film is directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Stromberg from a script which was provided by Linda Woolverton.

The movie told the previously-untold story of the iconic villain from Disney’s 1959 animated classic, Sleeping Beauty.

It still has to be confirmed that more stars from the original film such as Elle Fanning, Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton, Lesley Manville, Sam Riley, and Sharlto Copley will also return to the sequel.

Jez Butterworth (Spectre, Edge of Tomorrow) has recently been tapped to rewrite the sequel, stepping in for original scribe Linda Woolverton.

This will be the second time that Butterworth is working with Disney on a live-action take on a popular and much-loved animated villain.

He has also worked on the forthcoming character Cruella, which has Emma Stone on board to play the wicked fur-loving lady in Dalmatians movies.

Maleficent 2 is produced by Joe Roth. There’s no director attached to the sci-fi flick as of now.

Plot details are still scarce, and any potential release date would depend on Angelina’s schedule.

In her personal life, Angie is not doing very fine, after Brad Pitt split, as she stated that life as a single woman is not something that she wished for. She also talked about chemotherapy leading her fans to become very anxious about the actress’ health these days.