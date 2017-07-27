Angelina Jolie Confessed That She Cries In The Shower So Her Kids Won’t See

Angelina Jolie has revealed the fact that in her deepest moment of heartbreak over her divorce from Brad Pitt, she cries in the shower. This way, her kids will not see her in pain.

In Angie’s first interview since her September 2016 split from Brad, she dropped some major bombshells including how she tries her best to hide her heartbreak from her kids.

September cover star Angelina Jolie opens up about life after Brad, her struggles with Bell's palsy, putting her family and her health first, and finding catharsis in Cambodia while making her most personal film yet. Photograph by @mertalas and @macpiggott. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

She stated how important it is to stay healthy and strong for them and to protect them from the times she is hurting.

‘I was very worried about my mother, growing up — a lot. I do not want my children to be worried about me. I think it’s very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything’s going to be all right even when you’re not sure it is,’ she told Vanity Fair.

Angelina was incredibly close to her late mother Marcheline Bertrand who passed away from ovarian cancer back in 2007.

When she was young, her parents divorced with her mom citing her dad Jon Voight‘s infidelity as the reason.

She and her brother lived with their mom growing up, so there’s no doubt the actress was witness to the pain the split caused her.

It’s no surprise that Angelina would want to shield her children from the pain she’s feeling over her breakup with their dad.

Angie looks amazing in the Vanity Fair’s cover story with bright red lipstick and enough cleavage to drive fans crazy.

Inside the magazine, she revealed that her relationship with Brad really went downhill in the summer of 2016 saying that things got bad.

Advertisement

She didn’t go into deeper details about the breakdown of their 11-year relationship for the sake of their kids. She doesn’t want to share her pain with the rest of the world.