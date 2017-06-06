Angelina Jolie Closed The Deal For The Cecil B. Demille Estate Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Angelia Jolie is now the happy owner of the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Loz Feliz, California. The actress has celebrated her 42nd birthday the past weekend, and she officially purchased the 11,000-square-foot home, according to reports.

The house features six bedrooms, ten bathrooms and four fireplaces including one in the master bedroom.

Angelina Jolie was linked to the home for the first time this year, a home in which DeMille lived in for almost 40 years. The sale was finalized only during this week.

The property also has a few formal gardens, a guest house, a pool house and a swimming pool with cascading fountains and the view includes the ocean and the city.

After the breakup, Brad Pitt started living with a friend in Santa Monica before returning to their former marital home back in Los Feliz.

‘It was too sad to be [home] at first, so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor, at a little bungalow in Santa Monica. I crashed over here a little bit, my friend [David] Fincher lives right here. He’s always going to have an open door for me, and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside, so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half.’

After the first round of reports about Angelina Jolie and her new fabulous home, a source close to the family spoke out claiming that Brad Pitt was happy and thrilled to hear that his kids would soon be closer to their former home.

The source said last month that Brad was very hopeful that Angelina would buy a house close to the original one from Los Feliz.

It seems that Angelina and Brad agreed on living close to each other to make the transition easier for their children.

The news of Angelina buying this new house comes just after a short while since rumors about Brad dating someone else started to emerge.

During the months since the two of them split, the actor was linked to more actresses including Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie and more.

He was also linked to his former wife, Jenniffer Aniston. He remains dedicated to his children, and so far he hasn’t made public any relationship.