Angelina Jolie Charms Fans With Her Timeless Beauty In New Perfume Spot

After her split from Brad Pitt last year, Angelina Jolie is slowly but surely making her way back into the spotlight – this time, for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Jolie has reminded her fans of her classic beauty in a new spot for Parisian brand Guerlain for their new perfume, Mon Guerlain.

The shoot used 3D technology in collaboration with acclaimed photographers Will Camden and Rob Munday.

In the photo, Angelina Jolie showed off her well defined beautiful face and long, cascading dark hair. The black and white effect made the image look even more stunning.

The actress first started working with the perfume brand in 2015 and ever since then she has been its face.

It was also announced that all of her earnings from this campaign will be donated to charity.

“Angelina’s scent for Guerlain encapsulates the spirit of strong beautiful women, inspiring and drawing admiration, it was an honor to work with her,” stated Camden.

Although Angelina looked happy to spend some time alone just with the kids, she also obviously missed working.

Talking about the divorce, Jolie said: “It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family has all been through a difficult time.”

As fans may already know, Angelina Jolie was the one who filed for a divorce, accusing Brad Pitt of abusing their children. She made reference to the latest incident that also pushed her to take the big step. The actress accused Pitt of hitting Maddox while the family was on their private jet.

Although the messy divorce and custody battle played right in the open for a while, in January, the former couple agreed to seal the legal document from the public in order to protect their six children.

“My focus is my children, our children,” Jolie explained.

Advertisement

“We are and forever will be a family and so that is how I am coping. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer,” she added.