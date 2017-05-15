Angelina Jolie Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day Without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie spent Mother’s Day with her 13-years old son Pax, over a private dinner at TAO Asian Bistro in Hollywood. Surprisingly, her other kids, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne were nowhere to be found.

The 41-year-old actress, her son and a security guard arrived at a restaurant around 7:20 p.m. and left at 8:40 p.m., with Angelina looking very classy and happy. Eventually, the two left home with some takeouts.

Angelina appeared in high spirits, and both she and her son looked very happy to spend Mother’s Day together.

There’s no doubt that Angelina had a wonderful evening, giggling and smiling with Pax throughout dinner, and even laughed at the Geisha-shaped chopstick holders, that had an underneath sign saying “stolen from TAO.”

This has been Angelina’s first Mother’s Day since she and Brad Pitt decided to go on separate ways last year. Is she over it? Her dad surely believes so!

Four days earlier, the Oscar-winning actress grabbed dinner with her dad Jon Voight at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills, together with Knox, Pax, Vivienne, and Zahara.

This family reunion came after Voight publicly said that his daughter is “doing good.”

According to her father, Jolie went from “OK” and “holding on” to “doing good” in just a few months. We’re more than happy to hear this!

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt decided to put his life back together, get sober and see a therapist.

The 54-year-old actor is now focused on his health and art, leaving his “ghosts” in the past. Brad is on speaking terms with Angelina again, managing to get along pretty well, for their kids’ sake.