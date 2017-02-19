Angelina Jolie Breaks Down In BBC Interview Talking About Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie broke down in an interview as she was speaking for the very first time about her split from Brad Pitt. This evening, Mrs. Jolie, who is currently in Cambodia, sat down with BBC to talk about the new film “First They Killed My Father.” The conversation quickly turned to her ongoing divorce and bitter custody battle with Mr. Pitt. Jolie was on the verge of tears as she opened up about her breakup and said that it had been a “very difficult” time for her clan.

The actress and director said that while she and Pitt are no longer a couple, they will forever be a family for the sake of their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins – Knox and Vivienne. The 41-year-old filmmaker also confessed that she is not comfortable talking about her private life.

She shared: “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time.” The humanitarian, who is in Siem Reap, Cambodia promoting her new project, went on to reveal: “We are a family, and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

The UNICEF ambassador, who has traveled all over the world, said that she has met many other families in her situation and she now sympathizes with them more than ever. She shared: “It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family have all been through a difficult time.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars were together for 12 years before filing for divorce in September 2016. It was claimed that Jolie dumped Pitt after he had a physical altercation with Maddox whom she adopted in 2002 from an orphanage in Cambodia.

Scandals and drama followed both in the tabloids and in the courtroom after Jolie refused to let Pitt see his children. Documents detailing the children’s therapy sessions were leaked along with emails written by Pitt. It appears the duo has finally found some common ground and stopped feuding and are learning the meaning of co-parenting.