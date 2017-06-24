FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Breaks Down Crying Every Time She Thinks Of Brad Pitt Having More Custody!

Nick Markus Posted On 06/24/2017
Source: intouchweekly.com

Angelina Jolie loves her six children more than anything else in the world, so spending time apart from them is very hard for the actress. Jolie still breaks down in tears every time she thinks about Brad Pitt having more custody of them in the future.

According to reports, Pitt and Jolie are in a better place when it comes to their custody agreement, but she is still struggling with the idea of not having her children around her all the time.

‘Angelina is not at all comfortable with the idea of being separated from her kids, just talking about it can make her cry. It is hard for her to imagine Brad taking them all overseas without her, she would not like it if the shoe was on the other foot. There’s a huge double standard, but she doesn’t see it that way,’ one source close to the star revealed.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has been spending as much time possible with the kids, trying to fix their broken relationship.

Luckily, Angelina moved to a mansion just two miles away from Brad’s home so that the father can see the brood much more often.

On Father’s Day, however, instead of celebrating with Brad, the children only briefly saw him before jetting out with Jolie.

Of course, the actor must have been disappointed, but he has accepted it and hopes for more quality time with his kids in the near future.

Now that Pitt is sober, he is taking the right measures to get his family on the right track as well.

The father has been attending therapy with some of the children, and although they don’t love it, they understand Pitt needs it.

In addition, the therapy has been helping them get a hold of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage.

Brad also does not want his children to have false hope so he explained to them the best he could that no matter how much he still loves their mother, they are never getting back together.

Do you think Angelina and Brad will manage to find the best agreement that satisfies both the kids and the two co-parents in their custody battle?

