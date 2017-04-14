Angelina Jolie Bought Cecil B. Demille’s House! It’s Confirmed!

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Angelina Jolie was recently window shopping in Los Feliz for a new home.

According to the new reports, it is now confirmed the actress finally purchased the estate!

The Lara Croft star offered $25 million to buy the large estate in Los Feliz, which was the home of the late director Cecil B. DeMille until his death in 1959. The giant 7,500-square-foot Beaux Arts style home has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms as well as 2.1 acres of land in the Laughlin Park community.

There is a swimming pool with a separate pool house, a gym, a studio complete with a separate entrance, fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns, a library and a lot more.

It makes sense Angelina would buy such a large home, considering the size of her family! She has to house her kids, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Despite their split, sources revealed they think Brad Pitt maybe had an influence on her decision to move to the home.

A source indicated earlier this month Angelina had planned to immigrate to London because of her professorship at the London School Of Economics, but sources revealed that wasn’t the case.

Insiders have speculated she decided to stay in Los Angeles to ensure her children have a relationship with their father. In an interview, Jolie said their primary concern was to keep their family together.

Jolie and Pitt have started unpacking their homes together. They are currently trying to sell their French Chateau Miraval and their New Orleans mansion. Their New Orleans home will be on the market for $6.5 million.

Angelina won’t be alone in her new neighborhood. The Laughlin Park community is home to many other celebrities including Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, Natalie Portman, Will.I.Am, David Fincher, and Lauren Graham.