Angelina Jolie Begs Tom Ford To Help Save Her Career!

Angelina Jolie is in huge need of reinventing herself in Hollywood following her divorce from Brad Pitt but it’s very difficult to do so by herself. This is why, according to new reports, she asked the help of none other than Tom Ford!

In order to get herself back out there in her line of work, Jolie enlisted the fashion guru to give her a few pointers in the right direction.

“With all the drama around her and Brad Pitt, Angelina feels like a huge outsider right now, and she knows Tom is the industry It Guy,” a source in the fashion industry revealed.

As fans may already know, Ford was the one who came up with most ideas for Gucci and Saint Laurent before he managed to create his own line! Afterwards, he started working with the biggest names in Hollywood right off the bat but also went on to direct two Oscar-nominated films – Single Man and Nocturnal Animals.

Such a talented person is exactly what Angelina needs to get her magic back.

And it looks like Tom Ford is excited to start working on the actress and change her whole vibe into something fresh and vibrant.

“Angelina is the most beautiful woman in the world, and it kills Tom to see her in these depressing all-black ensembles and dowdy red carpet gowns,” the insider added, referring to Jolie’s bland taste in clothing.

In addition to changing her look, the man would also love to do a “couture line” with her and help her get back to icon status.

Do you think Tom Ford will manage to get Jolie back in the spotlight for reasons that are not her divorce and custody battle?