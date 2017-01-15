Angelina Jolie Begging Brad Pitt to Get Back Together?

According to a tabloid report, Angelina Jolie was having a “meltdown” over Brad Pitt. However, new developments in the story prove that was not the case at all.

The original report read: “By turns tearful, remorseful and abusive, Angelina Jolie’s behavior toward Brad Pitt has grown frighteningly erratic since she split from him — and it’s dragging Brad down.”

Allegedly, the actress “put on a happy face” during her vacation to Colorado along with her kids but, in fact she is “desperately unhappy — and so torn over her split from Brad Pitt that she’s on the verge of a major meltdown!”

“Angie has been totally schizo about Brad,” said an alleged source close to the couple. The supposed source claimed that Jolie has been “calling Brad constantly, saying how much she loves him and misses him. Then, in the next breath, she lashes out and swears she wants nothing to do with him. She starts cursing him out and telling him he ruined her life!”

Apparently, her breakdown has only been made worse by her inability to manage as a single parent. “She’s overwhelmed — and the nights have been the hardest. That’s when Angie feels especially lonely and starts to ask if herself if she was foolish to have dumped Brad so hastily.”

The debunked article went on to talk about Jolie’s “downward spiral,” her “Jekyll and Hyde behavior,” and even claims she was “fuming” over Pitt’s “rumored new fling” Kate.

“Behind closed doors, she’s miserable. It’s like she can’t decide whether or not she regrets her decision to divorce brad.”

What reinforces the idea that the tabloid’s story was completely made up is the fact that in a previous article Pitt and Hudson were supposedly so serious that the couple were said to be expecting a baby. In this latest article however, Hudson is called a fling, showing inconsistency in statements.

According to a trustworthy source, Angelina Jolie is not having a breakdown, nor is she calling Brad Pitt, begging him to get back together.