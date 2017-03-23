Angelina Jolie Asks Brad Pitt To Keep Jennifer Aniston Away From Their Six Children

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt march on with their bitter divorce and custody battle, she has made one unexpected request – she does not want her six children near Jennifer Aniston.

After being a power couple for over a decade and raising six children together in the fall of 2016, Pitt and Jolie confirmed the statistics that hat half of all marriages end in divorce.

What followed were scandals, dramas, and surprising revelations about their private lives.

A series of documents were leaked online confirming that their children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight – were in therapy to cope with their parents’ separation.

The pair was allegedly fighting over their chateau located in France with Pitt wanting to keep the place where his twins were born while Jolie wanted to sell.

After all had been said and done, the pair decided to keep the property. Other rumors swirling around claimed that Pitt had returned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Reliable sources revealed that Pitt and Aniston are exchanging text messages and she is helping him through this difficult period.

Aware of this piece of information, Jolie has demanded that Pitt never takes her children to meet Aniston.

A source spoke to In Touch and said: “As Angie and Brad’s divorce talks continue, she’s demanding that Brad agrees to never have their children around Jen. Angie was freaking out after learning that Brad and Jennifer had been exchanging sweet messages over various phone calls and text messages. Angelina is frustrated, confused, annoyed and hurt that Brad would reach out to Jen so soon after breaking up with her.”

Mr. Pitt finds his estranged wife’s demands crazy and will not oblige. The tipster explained: “Brad thinks the request is off the wall and irrational. He will not take it too serious since Angie is the one who filed for divorce, not him. She will have to live with the consequences.”

Advertisement

This is one messy situation for all parties involved if all of this is true.