Angelina Jolie Appreciates Brad Pitt Coming Clean About His Demons – Could They Reunite?

Angelina Jolie appreciates Brad Pitt a bit more after he opened up in a recent interview and revealed that he was battling alcoholism and other issues and had decided to seek professional help to resolve them.

Earlier today, a source spoke to a popular celebrity and entertainment website and revealed that Jolie is very proud of her ex-husband and his recent actions have pushed her to reconsider the manner she wants to move ahead with their relationship.

In a lengthy interview with GQ, Pitt talked about his post-separation life and confessed that he has stopped drinking, is eating right, and is taking part in stress-free activities in order to be a better man.

The spy shared Jolie’s state of mind by saying: “Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] have a long way to go still, but they are definitely in a much better place now than they were even a few months back.”

Are they getting back together? The source said there is zero chance of that happening, but Jolie now wants to work with Pitt and not against him.

Jolie is happy that the father of her six children is doing better and is now ready to spend more time with him for the sake of their family.

The spy shared: “Angie really appreciated Brad publicly admitting that his drinking had become out of control — she felt vindicated by that—and she says that since he’s quit alcohol, and been regularly undergoing therapy, he’s a changed man. Brad is so much less angry all the time, he’s more reasonable and willing to listen.”

Jolie is reportedly thrilled that she is no longer angry at her estranged spouse.

The spy said: “When they first split, there was so much anger between the two of them, and Angelina had really reached the end of her rope.”

The tipster concluded with this remark: “She felt that she no longer knew Brad, and she wanted to cut him out of her life, and the kids’ [lives] forever. But, he’s really come a long way, and she’s starting to recognize the old Brad again. They are able to actually have conversations again now, and a mutual respect is starting to form once again. Angelina is able to appreciate Brad again, and although it’s still some way off, she’s beginning to think they may be able to forge a friendship in the future. It’s certainly something they are both actively working on.”

The clan will be reunited on May 27th for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s 11th birthday.