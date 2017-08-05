Angelina Jolie Angers Brad Pitt By Not Inviting Him To Maddox’s Sweet Sixteen Birthday Party

Angelina Jolie angered Brad Pitt by turning him away from another important family event.

What did happen to “we need to be amicable for the sake of the children”?

A new report has surfaced claiming that Pitt was not invited to Maddox’s sweet sixteen birthday party.

Jolie adopted Maddox when he was only seven months old from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia.

At the time, Jolie was still married to Billy Bob Thornton.

Pitt formerly adopted Maddox in 2005, the same year, Zahara legally became his daughter.

The father and son had a very close-knit relationship until the winter of 2016 when they had a fallout while traveling on a private jet.

Rumors claimed Pitt was drunk and screamed at the teenager and matters got out of hands prompting Jolie to file for divorce.

A friend of Pitt’s said despite the fallout; he wanted to be present for the significant milestone and Jolie denied him that.

The source said: “Angelina is planning a big sweet sixteen party for Maddox this weekend, and Brad is disappointed he is not invited to attend. Brad is upset that he will miss out on this first big milestone event since the divorce. He is doing his best to work around Angelina’s wishes for the children, but this is one instance where Brad is hurt.”

The chatty insider went on to reveal: “Despite his pleading, Angie simply will not set aside her differences, put the past behind her and get together with Brad for the kids. Maddox is going to have a few friends together, and Angelina is arranging everything to make his 16th birthday special, and Brad wants to apart of the big day. But is not going to happen, so this birthday will be another reminder to Brad that his family will never be the same.”

The father of six has promised Maddox to throw him a second birthday bash, but he knows deep down inside it will not be as good as the first.

The person shared: “Brad has made it clear to Maddox that he too can throw a party for him and they can do whatever Maddox wants…but they both know it will not be the same.”

Advertisement

In May, Shiloh turned 11 and Jolie took all the children to Disneyland without Pitt.