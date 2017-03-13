Angelina Jolie And The Kids Fly To Cambodia Amid Improving Relations With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and her six kids were spotted happily boarding a plane to Cambodia on March 11, proving that the “healthier place” the actress and Brad Pitt reached in their divorce is benefiting everybody!

Jolie looked like she was pleased while guiding her children through LAX on Saturday.

Not only did she look happier and healthier but she also seemed to be more careful about her styling. The actress wore a white trench coat with a black belt syncing her at the waist as well as black pants and matching leather boots. Furthermore, she accessorized the white outfit with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses that flattered her face shape very well.

She looked put together and more stress-free and it’s all because Brad Pitt is agreeing with her requests now. After months of going at each other during their divorce war and custody battle, the former couple is finally getting along.

The mother of six and the children she and Brad co-parent – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, made their way through the crowded airport but not unnoticed.

Because they form such a big family, it would have been impossible for Jolie to supervise everybody and so, the older kids were responsible for the younger ones.

Zahara held onto her little brother, Knox, while his twin Vivienne clasped hands with older sister Shiloh, as they also held a stuffed animal between them.

Meanwhile, the older boys, Maddox and Pax carried most of the baggage.

“The boys had to do some forgiving and Brad did a lot of apologizing for them all to get to a healthier place,” one trusty source claimed about the broken family that has started healing.

“They are all spending more time together and things are beginning to get back to normal.”