Angelina Jolie And The Kids Are Happier After Moving Into The Mansion Closer To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has bought an incredible mansion close to Brad Pitt because their kids didn’t like being so far from their father. Now, things seem to be going better for the estranged couple.

Although the two actors are still trying to put the anger behind them after the messy split, Angelina has decided to bring their six kids closer to their dad.

She purchased a lavish mansion just down the road from Brad’s house, and she and their children have already moved in.

According to reports, it seems that they couldn’t be happier for being closer to the 53-year-old actor.

A source close to the whole situation knew more about the subject and told the HollywoodLife the following:

‘Angelina and the children have completed their move and are now living in their new mansion, close to Brad. They had spent their spring and part of the summer in Malibu, about an hour drive from Brad, which was hard for the kids.’

‘While they liked being at the beach, despite everything, they did not like being so far from dad. Now that they are a skateboarding distance to Dad’s house, they are much happier being close to him, and back in the neighborhood, they consider home about a mile from Dad,’ according to the same insider.

Angelina moved in the massive six bedrooms, ten baths, 11,000 square foot mansion that she bought for the amount of $24 million back in June, during their recent trip overseas.

When she and the kids have returned to the US, their new home was ready and expecting them.

They are now completely settled in their new place, close to Brad and everything seems to be going better.

Even if Angelina and Brad look like they are on better terms now because of their kids, it is still hard for them to talk about their split.

Advertisement

The insider reported that it is still excruciating and all the emotions are still too raw for them to be talking about all the things that went wrong and what they could have done differently. Maybe they both need more time to heal their wounds before things can become more peaceful.