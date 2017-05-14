Angelina Jolie And Kids Spotted Having Dinner With The Star’s Estranged Father!

As fans may already know, Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight haven’t had the best of relationships. However, it looks like amid the actress’ nasty divorce and custody battle with her ex, Brad Pitt, she has turned to her dad for support.

Advertisement

Jolie was spotted having dinner with Jon and four of her children.

Source: radaronline.com

The group of six was photographed leaving a sushi in Beverly Hills.

The children who tagged along during the father-daughter reconciliation dinner were 13 years old Pax, 12 years old Zahara and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Source: radaronline.com

It looks like Angie is finally opening up to her father after being estranged for the longest time!

“The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy. They sat at a table inside for about two hours,” one eyewitness revealed about the dinner.

Source: radaronline.com

Last year, the father shared his opinion on his daughter’s divorce saying: “It’s very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this.”

Angelina has requested sole physical custody of the six children and visitation rights for Brad.

Meanwhile, she’s been focusing on fixing her relationship with her father.

The two have been estranged for years until they finally reconciled in 2010, but they were never that close.

Ironically enough, it was Brad who convinced her to give her father another chance.

Voight has been trying his best to stay in touch with his daughter and his grandkids and was reportedly worried when he found out about the divorce.

But the man was aware that Jolie is a very dedicated mother and “The priority is always the children. I know she’s always concerned about the children.”

Advertisement

Are you glad Angelina Jolie is finally able to rely on her father?