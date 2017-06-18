Angelina Jolie And Her Kids Take Off And Leave Brad Pitt To Spend Father’s Day Alone

Just when it seemed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reached some kind of settlement in matters of their custody of their six kids, there is a new issue on the table. According to the latest reports, Angelina and the kids have just boarded a plane a LAX and left Brad behind for Father’s Day.

Jolie was seen with her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 8, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 12, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, 8, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 13, through Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night.

dressed in such a way to avoid fans, Angelina wore a dark green trench coat and some dark oversized sunglasses as she was holding hands with Vivienne and led the rest of the kids throughout the terminal.

It is not clear whether the trip was planned in advance or if it was a sudden decision but either was she hasn’t planned to spend Father’s day with Brad.

If he expected something different, he will definitely be very disappointed.

On the other hand, he might have been aware of her plans, considering the fact that he only lives a few minutes away from the new residence bought by Angelina a while ago.

She recently purchased a $25 million house and Brad still maintains his residence at the Los Feliz property which he says it is the first home of the separated couple.

It seems that Angelina was indulging in some retail therapy just a few days ago, probably buying some new outfits for the weekend getaway.

Abandoning her traditional white top that she usually wears, she was seen dressed in black from head to toe, and she also has her tall leather boots.

Meanwhile, Brad didn’t reveal any plans for Father’s Day, but we know by now that he will definitely spend it alone. Who knows, he might take a holiday of his own. As he once said, he finds the Los Feliz residence quite lonely most of the times so he might also take a vacation.