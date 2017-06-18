FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kim kardashian nicole scherzinger bella thorne miley cyrus angelina jolie kendall jenner kanye west dolce & gabanna kylie jenner khloe kardashian selena gomez ashley graham Gabriel Aubry travis scott rihanna miranda kerr melania trump bradley cooper celine dion Giuseppe Zanotti Calvin Klein
Home » Fashion

Angelina Jolie And Her Kids Take Off And Leave Brad Pitt To Spend Father’s Day Alone

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/18/2017
3
5.6K Views
1


Angelina Jolie And Her Kids Take Off And Leave Brad Pitt To Spend Father's Day AloneSource: celebmafia.com

Just when it seemed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had reached some kind of settlement in matters of their custody of their six kids, there is a new issue on the table. According to the latest reports, Angelina and the kids have just boarded a plane a LAX and left Brad behind for Father’s Day.

Jolie was seen with her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 11, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 8, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 12, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, 8, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 13, through Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night.

dressed in such a way to avoid fans, Angelina wore a dark green trench coat and some dark oversized sunglasses as she was holding hands with Vivienne and led the rest of the kids throughout the terminal.

It is not clear whether the trip was planned in advance or if it was a sudden decision but either was she hasn’t planned to spend Father’s day with Brad.

If he expected something different, he will definitely be very disappointed.

On the other hand, he might have been aware of her plans, considering the fact that he only lives a few minutes away from the new residence bought by Angelina a while ago.

She recently purchased a $25 million house and Brad still maintains his residence at the Los Feliz property which he says it is the first home of the separated couple.

It seems that Angelina was indulging in some retail therapy just a few days ago, probably buying some new outfits for the weekend getaway.

Abandoning her traditional white top that she usually wears, she was seen dressed in black from head to toe, and she also has her tall leather boots.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brad didn’t reveal any plans for Father’s Day, but we know by now that he will definitely spend it alone. Who knows, he might take a holiday of his own. As he once said, he finds the Los Feliz residence quite lonely most of the times so he might also take a vacation.

Post Views: 5,593

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Brad Pitt Is Disappointed And Heartbroken After Father’s Day; Check Out What His Friends Say
06/19/2017
Angelina Jolie Hurt Brad Pitt By Leaving The Country On Father’s Day With The Children
06/18/2017
Brad Pitt Puts Career On Hold To Become A Better Father!
06/18/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Faith
06/19/2017 at 1:52 pm
Reply

It is my hope everyone boycott this wo.en. see non of her movies, dont follow her on social media. Yotal shutdown. Lets show her what we think of her vindictive behavior. No mother should ever use thier children in such a mean, doubtful, evil way


Marta
06/18/2017 at 11:03 pm
Reply

Angelina !!!

Not good.
Idc if brad says it’s ok.
It’s not!!!
I am sooo not liking the way my baby dad lives BUT!!!
Every child needs their dad.
This is why ur children are unruly.
Brad can spend time with the children alone. Duh.
The children are old enough to speak If something goes down on a visit with brad.
U were wrong.
Hang in there though and step back.
Every action has a reaction.


Rodeo
06/18/2017 at 12:06 pm
Reply

What a nasty, vindictive thing to do! She puropsely must have chosen this weekend to jet out and not let him have the kids for Father’s day!
What a awful human being she is. I don’t care if she treks around 3rd world countries in refugees camps, chairity begins at home Angelina. The fact that she can’t even show a shred of deceny to the father of her own kids says more about her, and she isn’t the nice caring woman she pretended to be all these years.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *