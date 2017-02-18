Angelina Jolie And Her Children Pictured At ‘First They Killed My Father’ Premiere

Angelina Jolie and all of her six children were present at the premiere of her new movie, First They Killed My Father. The mother was beaming with pride as she watched her oldest son, Maddox, who was born in Cambodia, and Shiloh speak at a press conference held at the Elephant Terrace inside the Angkor Park in Siem Reap, earlier in the day. The humanitarian’s four other children – 13-year-old Pax, Zahara, 11, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 8, sat front row at the event to show support to their siblings.

This was Jolie’s first public appearance since the announcement of her high-profile divorce from longtime partner and husband, Brad Pitt. However, today, was not about her personal life, Jolie was focused on the biopic based on the life of her friend and former refugee Cambodian, Loung Un.

The Oscar-winning star said she contacted Netflix to make the film after Maddox revealed how important the book by the same name was to him. Jolie said the project means a lot for the teenager whom she adopted in 2002 from an orphanage in Battambang to discover his country’s rich and complex history which includes wars and genocide.

Jolie said at the press conference: “And I wanted to know him better and I wanted to know this country better. He was the one who just called it and said he was ready and that he wanted to work on it, which he did. He read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings.”

The Life, or Something Like It star added: “It’s the first time there’s something on this size about this war in this country.”

First They Killed My Father tells the incredible life story of Loung Ung, who at five years of age along with her family, was sent to horrific labor camps by the Khmer Rouge troops, led by Pol Pot.

Khmer Rouge forces are responsible for the deaths of two million Cambodians between 1975 through 1979.