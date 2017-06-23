Angelina Jolie And Charlize Theron Feud Explodes Again, This Time Over ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Role!

According to new reports, Angelina Jolie and Charlize Theron are feuding because of the upcoming film ‘Bride of Frankenstein.’ It turns out that Jolie is stalling on signing on a role in the movie remake of the classic. The reason? – she is allegedly plotting to annoy her rival Charlize Theron.

While producers are courting Angelina for the film, Theron is the next one in line for the same role.

But it is unclear whether or not Jolie is even interested in appearing in the film.

Despite that, she hasn’t said no either making it impossible for Theron to sign onto any other projects while she waits for Jolie’s decision.

One insider on the set has revealed that ‘Angie hasn’t made a deal with Universal to do their next monster flick, but the offer is still on the table. She could use the $20m paycheck. She seems to enjoy sticking it to Charlize, who wanted to do this film and is convinced Angie stepped in to take it off her.’

Jolie is certainly not broke as she’s reportedly worth a whopping $160 million, but the money and the satisfaction of sticking it to Theron seem to be worth it for her.

Still, Jolie is taking her sweet time deciding.

As fans may remember, Jolie and Theron have reportedly been involved in an alleged feud.

The tensions between the two beautiful women escalated in recent years after Theron was considered for a role in the Murder on the Orient Express remake, which Jolie turned down first.

The source explained that the hate between the two actresses started a long time ago and it doesn’t seem like they are going to stop feuding anytime soon.

In addition, it’s like directors enjoy playing them against each other by offering both of them the same roles and leave them to fight over it.

Who would you like to see in the upcoming ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ movie, Jolie or Theron?