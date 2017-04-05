Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Split Linked To Actress’ Brother James Haven, Claims Author Ian Halperin

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing because of her brother – James Haven – that is the explosive claim being made by Canadian filmmaker Ian Halperin.

Mr. Halperin, who has penned bestselling books about out Céline Dion, Kurt Cobain, and Michael Jackson, has unveiled a new documentary about the life of Brangelina.

In the film, the investigative journalist said he spoke to the entourage and former staff members of the Jolie-Pitt family who stated that the actress’ brother was living with the couple.

It is hard to comprehend why on earth Pitt would accept to have his brother-in-law in his home when it is a well-known and documented fact that the two siblings had a very bizarre relationship.

The duo often shared passionate kisses like husband and wife during photo shoots and red carpet events.

According to Halperin, Jolie and Haven continued to have a “weird” connection to each other – prompting Pitt to give his wife an ultimatum “him or me.”

The writer told Radar: “James was so close to them that he was actually living with them. It put Brad over the edge. Brad gave Ang the ultimatum; it’s him or me!”

He added: “I get into the whole rumors of incest. I do conclude unwaveringly in the film it was mainly a publicity stunt and it worked, but on the flip side people agree the kiss was too close for comfort.Then the conclusion is amongst experts ‘No wonder they split.’ Here we are more than a decade later and James is living with them full time. Ultimately it was too close for comfort for Brad.”

Halperin said the straw that broke the camel’s back is when Jolie tried to call Haven after having a fight with Pitt on a private jet.

This is one of the strangest yet plausible explanations regarding the split of Jolie and Pitt.