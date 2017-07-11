FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Kids Step Out Without Them

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/11/2017
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Kids Step Out Without ThemSource: cosmopolitan.com

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s two older kids Maddox and Pax were seen stepping out without heir parents in LA later this week for a birthday party. With a couple of bodyguards, the two boys were photographed at TAO restaurant with some of their friends and no parents were seen with them.

On July 10, there were a few photos of Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt that surfaced the Internet, revealing that while the kids are often seen together with their mother, they appeared to be taking care of themselves during their latest outing.

In those photos, Maddox was seen sporting a white graphic T-shirt with a pair of black pants and black Nike tennis shoes while his younger brother wore an all black outfit, including a black button down.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, including Maddox from Cambodia, Pax from Vietnam, and their younger siblings, 12-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie has been deeply impacted from her split from Brad and in more recent photos she appeared to be quite frail.

 

Her estranged husband, Brad, has recently cleaned out his marital home of all things that were related to the actress.

It looks like cleaning out his home was therapeutic for him and he even managed to look healthier for a while after he also quit drinking as he told GQ magazine a while ago.

She filed for divorce back in September last year and since then their kids have been spending most of the time together with their mother.

The kids are thrilled to be living again in Los Feliz because they are closer to their father. They are a very short drive away from Brad’s home and now they are truly happy because they can see him whenever they want to.

