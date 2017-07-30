Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Has Turned The Actress Into A ‘Loner’ Again – She Lost Her Best Friend

This is a bit sad. Angelina Jolie announced her divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, and the world was surprised by this outcome.

After six children and a relationship that lasted close to ten years, the two movie stars had come to symbolize what Hollywood considered an ideal couple.

They sold magazines, advanced charitable causes, and worked on a few movies together.

It was a real team, so Jolie not only lost a husband, but she also had to let go of her best friend.

The caring mother and activist now realizes that she may have to live as a loner for the rest of her life.

She made a choice to seek a divorce because the relationship was starting to get messy with Pitt’s addictions and other issues.

Nonetheless, the reality is tough to deal with when everything is taking into account.

A source in the know has shared: “Angelina lost her best friend and has become somewhat of a loner. She doesn’t have a huge circle of friends, so when she ditched Brad it left a huge gap in her life. She misses their evenings together, when the kids have been put to bed, and they used to sit and talk. Angie is a lot lonelier without Brad; they shared everything.”

The insider added: “She is still sure she did the right thing, but she will always miss their friendship. It sinks in after she’s had a tough day and she’s craving some adult company to talk things through with.”

For weeks, rumors were linking Jolie to a British billionaire and aspirant politician, but it seems the alleged romance was nothing more than a shameless attempt to sell papers while the famous actress was visiting the European country to teach her courses.

Pitt has reportedly moved on and is back on the dating scene in a more aggressive manner than his estranged wife.

Actress Sienna Miller and former super model Elle Macpherson have gone out with him a couple of times, allegedly, of course.

Advertisement

Despite the loneliness, Jolie is not bitter, and she is ready to co-parent in the best possible way with her ex.