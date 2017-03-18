Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Chateau Miraval No Longer For Sale, According To Vintner Charles Perrin

Brangelina lives on, well, at least for business purposes. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have confirmed that their luxury and historical Chateau Miraval is no longer for sale.

That little piece of news has their fans praying that the Jennifer Aniston rumors were nothing more and that they might be reuniting and call off their divorce.

The mega Hollywood couple purchased the Château Miraval in 2008 because they wanted their twins – Vivienne and Knox to be Frenchmen.

In 2014, the beautiful property was used for their wedding ceremony.

In the fall of 2016, as soon as the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-stars announced their divorce, the estate located in a tiny yet idyllic village in the Var department in the south of France was apparently listed for several million.

It could be that the $60 million price tag was too high, and the pair could not find a buyer, or after a long conversation, Pitt was able to convince Jolie not to sell.

For several weeks, it was being claimed Mrs. Jolie wanted to let go of the château while Pitt was adamant he did not want to sell because his children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins – Vivienne and Knox – love the castle.

The castle, which boasts of thirty five rooms, is surrounded by gardens that include numerous olive trees, fountains, pond, and a chapel, along with an award-winning vineyard, that produces rosé, two whites, and one red.

On Saturday, the estate vintner Charles Perrin spoke exclusively to French publication Agence France-Presse and said that the château and vineyard are no longer listed.

The winegrower said: “It is an investment for their family and their children.We have long-term projects; we have an upcoming batch of vintage rose that are labeled ‘bottled by Pitt, Jolie, and Perrin.”

He added: “We also produce gourmet olive oil that will be available in the U.S. in very few weeks.”

Sting, the Cranberries, and Pink Floyd have vacationed in chateaux and used its recording studio to make great music.

