Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Will Reunite In England — They Plan To Sit Down — Can The Marriage Be Saved?

A reunion is set to take place between Brad Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, and some are predicting that it might rekindle the flames of love.

A source close to the estranged couple spoke to Radar Online and revealed that both Pitt and Jolie will be in London, England in the upcoming months to shoot movies.

Pitt will be working on World War Z 2, while Jolie will be on the set of Maleficent 2.

The insider said the parents of six are expected to move to the UK in early 2018, and they have decided to meet, have a sit-down, talk, and find out if there is anything left between them.

The chatty person told the publication: “Brad and Angie are both well aware that they are headed on a collision course for filming blockbuster sequels.”

Even if the reconciliation fails, being in Europe will give the entire family some time together to bond.

The insider shared: “The upside of all of this is that the family is going to have one big chance to be together for an extended period of time. It is one of the rare times both Brad and Angie are shooting simultaneously.”

The source went on to reveal: “This is going to be a whole new world, and an easier one too because they will be able to co-parent while still making these huge blockbuster movies on an alternating schedule.”

The person said this is the last chance for the former power couple and added: “If this does not get them back together for real, I do not think anything will.”

Jolie is making the moves on Pitt after she allegedly grew angry upon hearing he was crushing on Ella Purnell, 21.

Another source shared: “Angelina’s heard the buzz about him being interested in this actress, and it is not sitting well with her. The girl is so young; she is barely in her twenties for heaven’s sake. She has been assured by a number of people that there’s nothing to the rumors, but it is still got her pretty upset. The age gap is the biggest factor. She would be incredibly disappointed in Brad if he went down that road.”

Some commenters that it is still unlikely that the two movie stars will get back together after the drama that happened between them.