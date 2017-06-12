Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Will Put Acting On Hold For The Children After Messy Split – They Want A Normal Childhood For Them

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to put their careers on hold to focus on the wellbeing of their six children.

The decision comes at a time when the two actors are no longer associated with the term bankable at the box office.

Nonetheless, they remain powerful forces in an industry that puts a premium on brands, and those two are some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

However, the divorce last year changed the landscape and reminded them where their priority should always be.

The split was very hard for the kids, so Jolie and Pitt have been doing their best to make them feel at ease in their new environment.

A source has spoken to a popular celebrity news website and shared: “Neither Brad nor Angelina have plans to act anytime soon. Both Brad and Angelina have made the decision to cut back on acting work, as it takes them away from home for such long periods of time, and they will not be able to be there for the kids as much as they want. Brad is signed on for the World War Z sequel, but that is just in pre-production stage and has no shooting date set. Angelina is signed to the Maleficent follow-up, but that is still in the development stage so that filming will not be starting for some time.”

The chatty insider has added: “The kids are everything to [Brad and Angelina]. They are committed to giving them the best upbringing possible, and as normal a childhood as they can, given the circumstances. The breakup made them even more determined to do so, as the kids really suffered emotionally following the split. Brad and Angelina may still have issues with each other, but they are working hard at resolving them, and are both determined to provide a stable and loving home for the children. They are parents, number one, and Hollywood stars, number two.”

Despite the touching statements coming from this person in the know, the reality is a little bit less glamorous and exciting.

Mr. Pitt joined the cast of Ad Astra, according to James Gray, the man who directed The Lost City of Z.

He is also currently working on Beautiful Boy as a producer. The drama starring Steve Carell and Maura Tierney is set to be released next year.

Jolie is probably the one who will be spending the most time taking care of the children. Fans are still happy that they are trying to do the right thing.