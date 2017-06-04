Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Trying To Find Their Emotional Balance In Post-Divorce World – She Turned 42 And Their Kids Wanted Him At The Birthday Party

Angelina Jolie turned 42 on Sunday, and she is at a crossroads, a new life built around her six children and without Brad Pitt, the man she loved for close to ten years.

Her movie career is not what it used to be, but she is okay with the new reality. The joy of her world is now elsewhere; the box office is superficial for someone who is looking for more meaning.

Going rollerskating in sunny Los Angeles with the kids is way more rewarding for the woman who sees herself first and foremost as a humanitarian.

After the surprising divorce, it took the family a little time to adjust, but all seems to be going in the right direction now. The children are busy trying to build bridges between their parents.

With that in mind, they wanted to include their father in the celebration of their mother’s birthday. Could that be a new source of friction?

It is her birthday, (so she can do whatever she wants), and having her ex-husband present might not be the greatest of ideas. Jolie probably wants a moment where she can forget about the drama of the past months, but the children are insisting that Pitt should be invited.

They believe him being there is good for everyone. Will the mom give in to make them happy?

An insider shared: “The kids are planning a party for Angelina’s birthday, and some of them have been asking if they can invite Brad. They are having a hard time accepting that he does not live with them anymore. They want him around and say things like ‘I liked it better when mommy and daddy lived together.’”

The By the Sea actress is a caring mother, so she weighed all the different options.

Our chatty source added: “Angie is listening and obviously wants to make them happy. But she is not in a place emotionally where she can face having Brad there for her birthday party; it would be way too emotionally draining for her.”

A divorce is always painful and having young children deal with it in the limelight makes things even more complicated. All of this comes at a time when Pitt is trying to get back on his feet emotionally and start to love again.

A person in the know has revealed: “Make no mistake about it, Brad’s priority is absolutely his kids right now. They are his life, and he is making sure they are happy, safe, and surrounded by love. Saying that, Brad does realize he does not want to be alone forever and having someone to love again is appealing.”

When Jolie reaches the same point, it might be possible for them to spend time together.