Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Split Takes New Turn – She Wanted To Adopt Another Child, Plans To Do It With Her New Man – Report

Brad Pitt, 53, might be getting another shocker from 41-year-old Angelina Jolie because rumors claim she might be adopting a baby with her mysterious British boyfriend.

Several publications have reported in the past months that Jolie was in a rush to finalize her divorce from Mr. Pitt for several reasons – with one of them being her eagerness to give her six children another sibling.

According to In Touch, Jolie had always wanted another child, but Pitt was happy and felt complete raising Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

A spy told the publication: “Angie desperately wanted another baby, buy Brad always said no when she would bring it up, he felt their family was complete and that Angelina was crazy for wanting another kid.”

Now that Pitt is out of the way, Jolie is moving full speed ahead with her adoption plans with the support of her new boyfriend who is a philanthropist and has traveled to Africa to help children in need.

According to a source, Jolie met the man when she was still married and got along right away, but only started dating him after she filed for divorce.

The insider said: “He has a generous, philanthropic spirit,.He also has political ambitions which she loves. Angie feels her new guy, if it works out, could propel her out of Hollywood and into the next phase of her life — the serious political arena.”

Another tipster revealed that she is doing her utmost best for this new relationship to work.

The person explained: “She struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organizes romantic rendezvous with the British hottie. Angelina‘s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public. Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man.”

Advertisement

The adoption rumor should be taken with a grain of salt because the sources are anonymous.