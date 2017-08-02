FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reportedly Reunite After Health Crisis Confession – Is This A Cry For Help?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/02/2017
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Reportedly Reunite After Health Crisis Confession - Is This A Cry For HelpSource: bet.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have transformed what the world from outside thought of their seemingly golden relationship to be a perfect marriage into a dramatic split filled with rumors.

Now, after a few months since their breakup, and after they went through a never ending series of rumors and reports Jolie is back in the headlines.

She made the headlines again after she shared her recent health crisis in an interview.

 

And a new report claims it was that health crisis that prompted Pitt and the couple’s children to step forward and allegedly organize a reunion.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Angelina recently told Vanity Fair that she suffered a health crisis last year.

She announced her diagnosis of hypertension and Bell’s palsy, a result of damage to facial nerves.

Angelina also confessed that she cries in the shower rather than in front of her kids so that they will not know that she is still suffering.

It looks like the stress of her marriage ending has finally taken its toll on her and she has to get used to life as a single mother.

Regarding Angelina’s talk with Vanity Fair in which she discussed how she struggled with both hypertension and Bell’s palsy after breaking up with Brad last September, the insider claimed that Jolie’s health problems confession is seen as asking for help.

Bell’s palsy is a health condition in which the muscles on the side of the face become paralyzed or weak, and the source alleged that Angelina’s admission was, unconsciously, a cry for assistance.

‘Ange finally admitting her health problems is a subconscious cry for help,’ stated the insider. The kids are anxious about their mother, and both her and Brad are doing everything that they can to support all of them.

