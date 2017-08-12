Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Put Their Divorce On Hold And Now Their Kids Want Them To Reconcile

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shocked the world last year when they announced their split after a ten-year relationship.

The breakup was followed by intense scrutiny and much fighting in the press.

The two sides were intensely focused on making the other one look bad.

It took months for things to calm down a bit and in recent weeks, the famous movie stars made progress and started behaving more amicably.

They were hit with dating rumors, but nothing serious came out of them, and the pair has reportedly decided to put the divorce proceedings on hold.

A few days ago, an insider shared: “The divorce is off. They have not done anything to move it forward for several months, and no one thinks they are ever going to. She is still so in love with him. Everyone thinks they are going to get back together. It would not be surprising if they announced that they are calling it off and trying to work things out.”

This weekend, it has been revealed that their six children are still rooting for them to get back together.

People close to the actors think the kids’ position on the subject could be crucial.

Another source explained: “The divorce has not been called off, it is still going ahead, they are just in no hurry. The kids would love for their parents to get back together, they miss Brad living at home, but it is not on the cards. Brad has made all the right steps, he has quit drinking, and he has publicly taken on responsibility for their break-up.”

In the meantime, they are focused on being great co-parents by putting the children ahead of their careers.

A third person in the know stated: “Brad is concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the kids even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

The fact that Pitt was willing to admit that he screwed up is linked to Jolie’s change in behavior.

She was waiting for the critically-acclaimed movie producer to recognize that his battles with drugs and alcohol affected his family.