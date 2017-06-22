Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Put Divorce On Hold Following Secret Talks!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were close to finalizing their divorce with the help of a mediator, but according to new reports, the actor has been engaged in secret talks with his estranged wife. Sources say that the discussions about where to raise their six children are putting their divorce on hold.

One insider revealed that Jolie is miserable in Los Angeles and she thinks it’s not good for the kids to grow up there.

As fans are certainly aware, the star likes to travel a lot and expose them to different cultures.

However, as far as Pitt is concerned, keeping 15 Maddox, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne close to him in LA has always been a priority.

Despite his wishes, Jolie has been traveling all over the world with the brood, even taking them abroad on Father’s Day after a very short meeting with their dad.

‘He wanted his children to be based in one home instead of living all around the world like nomads. Angie likes to venture around the world, seeing how other people live. It makes her appreciate how privileged and blessed she is,’ one source claimed.

This Father’s Day, Brad Pitt managed to see his kids for a short celebration at his Los Angeles-based home before they jetted off to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia is the place from where the couple adopted Zahara more than a decade ago, and the actress wants her to develop a strong bond with her roots.

What do you think of this newfound issue? Should the kids stay in LA or do you believe traveling and getting to know a variety of cultures is good for them?