Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Put Differences Aside For Their Children – Talking To Each Other Again

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are talking to each other directly; this is the first time something like this has happened in the past six months. The legendary actors announced their split in September.

Members of their inner circles are speaking to the media painting a picture of calm and serenity for the estranged couple.

It is a drastic change after months of rumors and wild accusations coming from the two sides in order to gain a stronger position in the epic custody battle.

The best lawyers were hired, and no blow was too low to be thrown at the other side.

This reconciliation could be real or manufactured for Pitt to be able to see his six children. This was not possible before.

An insider told People magazine: “He’s much happier. He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

The stars of Mr. & Mrs. Smith are reportedly getting along better after hiring a private judge whose mission is to find common ground between the two parties in a private fashion.

Tabloids will be angry to find out that there might be less juicy Jolie-Pitt divorce items coming out in the upcoming weeks. The twosome served this industry well for the past few months.

The credible source added: “It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it. This is a work in progress. He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

Naysayers say this is all for the children and the two actors still have huge issues to resolve.

At least, they are willing to put their differences aside for their family; not every couple can do this.