Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Open New Front In Fight Over Their Children – She Takes Their Phone Away – Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are at odds again because the actress has reportedly denied him access to his children.

Another day, another bizarre rumor has emerged that paints Jolie, 41, in a bad light in the wake of her divorce from her estranged husband Pitt, 53.

This time around, it is being claimed that Jolie has forbidden her six children from talking to their father.

A source said that Jolie made sure she took her children’s phones away when she is not present because she does not want them to have private chats with Mr. Pitt.

According to a well-known publication, Mr. Pitt is hurt by his estranged wife’s ways and sheds tears because he misses his clan dearly.

Another source said despite being hurt by Jolie, Pitt is determined to find a way to see his children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 – and avoid a nasty custody battle.

The source said: “No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids. Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

The tipster added that the parents can not agree on how to raise the children.

The spy shared: “He really wants them to be grounded and have self-confidence. Not because they are children of rich and famous actors but because of who they are as people.”

The person concluded by: “He wants them to make friends, have play dates AND play little league. He sets up play dates at his place and has created a little park atmosphere at his Los Feliz home where they can play — everything that other kids enjoy.”

This unconfirmed report was published in a British tabloid that wrote their piece after talking with several anonymous sources which is why all of this should be taken with a large dose of skepticism.