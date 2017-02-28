Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Now Fighting Over Revealing Interview And French Estate

Brad Pitt is said to be furious and disappointed by Angelina Jolie’s decision to conduct a live interview and talk about their pending divorce.

A few days ago, Jolie opened to a BBC reporter about her post-split life. The mother of six, who is in Cambodia for the premiere of her new film “First They Killed My Father” in Siem Reap broke down and cried during the deep and personal revelation.

The actress said that she did not want to spend too much time on the matter and added that it was a tough time for her entire family.

She confessed: “It was very difficult. Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family has all been through a difficult time.”

A source has come out to say that Pitt is angry that not only Jolie would spill the beans on their private lives, but would do so with their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne present and listening to her every word.

The spy shared: “Brad was disappointed by Angelina’s tearful interview.”

After almost a decade together, traveling the world, making movies, and doing humanitarian work, Pitt and Jolie revealed it was over in late 2016.

Since then, the former couple has been fighting in court and public via a series of sad and embarrassing leaks.

Private emails that were dumped by the two parties to make each other look bad showed that all of the children were in therapy to deal with their parents’ breakup.

Pitt’s disappointment confession came amid rumors of fights over their French estate.

Jolie is hoping to sell Chateau Miraval and its vineyard that is located in Correns, France – the same place where the pair got married in 2014.

According to sources, Pitt is refusing to sell the vacation home which has infuriated Jolie.